SC live: 190 covid-19 patients in ICU

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, member of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19, on Thursday said the Sultanate for the first time has 190 covid-19 patients in intensive care units.

The minister was speaking to the media during the the 16th press conference of the Supreme Committee today.

“Today for the first time we have 190 patients in intensive care units (ICUs). The recovery rate has decreased from 94 to 91% due to the increase in cases,” added the minister.

Sultanate is all set to open the first field hospital in two weeks.

Highlights from the press meet

Minister of Health: There is clear disregard for social distancing and other rules in public places. Minister of Health: The numbers do not mean that institutions have failed in their duty, but cases are increasing in the world and it is overburdening the health sector. Minister of Health: Two weeks ago we lost a 37-year-old nurse Minister of Health: The return of employees to work and opening of commercial activities are leading to the spread of the virus, but the main reason is the lack of compliance with precautionary measures, social distancing. Minister of Information: The media has a great role in combating rumors and raising the necessary awareness of the spread Covid 19