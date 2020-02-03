Minister of Royal Office receives US commander

General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office received General Kenneth F McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command and his accompanying delegation, in Muscat on Monday. General Al Numani welcomed the guest who offered the condolences over the demise of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy on this immense loss. He also affirmed the deep historical relations between the Sultanate and the US. They also touched on the good bilateral relations and a range of issues of common concern. — ONA

