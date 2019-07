Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Shaikh Abdulmalik bin Abdullah al Khalili, Minister of Justice, left Muscat on Wednesday for Mauritanian capital Nouakchot to represent the Sultanate at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Mohamed Ould Sheikh Ghazouani on Thursday. The minister is accompanied by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs and a number of officials. — ONA

