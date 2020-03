MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Sunday issued 10 Royal Decrees.

Royal Decree No 4/2020 on the promulgation of the Internal Security Service Law.

Article (1) stipulates that the provisions of the law attached to this Decree shall apply to Internal Security Service. Article (2) states that the Head of the Internal Security Service shall issue regulations/bylaws and decisions necessary for the implementation of the Law attached to this Decree. Till then, the existing regulations, bylaws and decisions shall continue to be enforced without prejudice to its provisions.

Article (3) cancels the system of service for the Internal Security Service employees issued under Royal Decree No 9/98. It also cancels all that contradicts this Decree or attached law or contravenes their provisions.

Article (4) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publishing.

Royal Decree No 5/2020 introduces some amendments to the Civil Defence Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 76/91.

Article (1) replaces the name “National Committee for the Management of Emergency Cases” by “National Civil Defence Committee” wherever the name might recur in the aforementioned Civil Defence Law or any other laws or Royal Decrees.

Article (2) applies the amendments attached (to this Decree) to the aforementioned Civil Defence Law.

Article (3) cancels all that contradicts this Decree or its attached amendments or contravenes their provisions. Article (4) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publishing.

HIGHER COMMITTEE

Royal Decree No 6/2020 on the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations.

Article (1) states the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations shall have a legal identity and financial and administrative autonomy, and that it shall come under the direct supervision of the Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court.

Article (2) states that the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations shall be governed by the provisions of laws and systems of financial, administrative, personnel and retirement affairs enforced in the State’s Administrative Apparatus.

Article (3) states that the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations’ administrative and financial affairs shall be run by a Secretary-General to be appointed by a Royal Decree that defines his prerogatives and who shall be assisted by enough number of employees of different specialties pertaining to the areas of functioning of the said Committee.

Article (4) states that the Secretary-General shall represent the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations before courts of law and in the panel’s relations with other parties.

It also states that, wherever the committee’s financial and administrative affairs and its employees are concerned, the Secretary-General shall have the prerogatives of Head of Unit as prescribed in laws and systems applying to the State’s Administrative Apparatus.

Article (5) cancels all that contradicts this Decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article (6) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

SPECIAL ENVOY

Royal Decree No 7/2020 appoints a Special Envoy for His Majesty the Sultan.

Article (1) appoints HH Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr bin Taimour al Said as a Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan, with a rank of Minister.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 8/2020 on the appointment of a Special Adviser for His Majesty the Sultan.

Article (1) appoints HH Sayyid Mansoor bin Majid bin Taimour al Said as a Special Adviser of His Majesty the Sultan, with a rank of Minister.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

NEW MINISTER

Royal Decree No 9/2020 on the appointment of a Minister of Heritage and Culture.

Article (1) appoints Salim bin Mohammed bin Said al Mahrouqi as Minister of Heritage and Culture.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 10/2020 on granting the rank of a minister.

Article (1) grants Shaikh Sabbaa bin Hamdan bin Sabbaa al Saadi the rank of Minister and appoints him as Secretary-General of the Higher Committee for National Day Celebrations.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 11/2020 on the appointment of an Under-Secretary for the Ministry of Arts Affairs.

Article (1) appoints Sayyid Said bin Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidy as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Arts Affairs.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and takes effect from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 12/2020 on the appointment of an Adviser at the Diwan of Royal Court.

Article (1) appoints Sayyid Faisal bin Hamoud bin Nasr al Busaidy

as Adviser at the Diwan of Royal Court.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 13/2020 on the appointment of an Adviser at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

Article (1) appoints Khalid bin Salim bin Mohammed al Ghassani as Adviser at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture with a Special Grade.

Article (2) says that this Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue. — ONA