Minister meets representatives of business community

MUSCAT: Qais bin Mohammed bin Moosa al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), met with senior representatives from Oman’s business community on Monday to discuss inward investment progress and developments as well as non-oil export opportunities.

The meeting took place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Qurum. The MoCIIP delegation accompanying Al Yousuf included Asila bint Salim al Samsamiyah, MOCIIP’s Under-Secretary for Investment Promotion, along with Azzan al Busaidy and Ibrahim al Maamari.

Noting the ministry’s strong relationship with the local business community and the increasing importance of public-private partnerships will play in the years ahead as Oman grows its economy, Al Yousuf said: “With the ambitious goals of Vision 2040 guiding all discussions during this most productive meeting, a variety of key topics were explored amongst them how local CEOs and C-suite executives can capitalise on the growing portfolio of domestic investment opportunities on offer in manufacturing, tourism, fisheries, logistics and mining.”

“The ministry looks forward to leveraging consultations such as the one held on Monday to make sure our all-important business community has the support it needs as our nation looks to the next phase of development, growth and prosperity under the leadership and guidance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.”

Commenting on the ministry’s strong desire for more Omani businesses to enter international markets, Al Yousuf continued: “Growing our economy requires looking beyond our borders, particularly in a post-pandemic world and this round-table event provided a valuable chance to explore current and future possibilities for Oman’s exporters.

“The conversation also encompassed how the ministry can help local investors and businesses make the most of the ever-increasing demand for Oman-made products in the region and beyond.”

He concluded: “Oman is working hard to maintain its position as an attractive global destination for international businesses looking to invest. In fact, we believe what we have to offer – our location, infrastructure, talent, connectivity and natural resources — meet the needs of ambitious companies looking to succeed in today’s fast moving global economy.

“Foreign investment is clearly of great importance to the Omani economy, and this is reflected in the level of support provided by my ministry and other government organisations. However, the thousands of SMEs who provide thousands of jobs throughout the economy are equally important and it is crucial we reinforce our ties and boost dialogue with the local business community. Together, we can make Vision 2040 a reality.”

