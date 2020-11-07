Minister meets Governors to discuss plan

MUSCAT: Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, chaired a meeting at the ministry with Governors to discuss the draft Tenth Ten Year Plan (2021-2025) and its executive position in the presence of Sayyid Khalifa bin Al Murdas al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Governorates Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, and Dr Nasser bin Rashid al Maawali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting, which discussed the proposed programmes and policies related to the development priorities in the governorates, aims to solidify the partnership between the Ministry of Economy and different governorates, enhance the spatial and sectorial development and augment the role of individual governorates in the economic development in the Sultanate in line with Vision 2040 national priority related to the sustainable development of governorates and cities.

Related