Muscat: The Public Authority for Mining (PAM) will organise a mining forum in Salalah on Monday to highlight the role of mining in the development of the national economy.

The opening of the forum will be held under the auspices of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar.

The forum addresses the Oman Mining Strategy, which aims at achieving four main strategic themes, namely maximising the economic value of the mining sector, managing sustainable development and optimizing mineral resources, developing national assets and capabilities to ensure long-term excellence and maximizing the contribution of the mining sector to raising the standard of living.

PAM will also open a 5-day mining exhibition at the Municipality Recreational Centre in the Governorate of Dhofar on Monday under the auspices of Shaikh Salem bin Aufit al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality. It targets all sections of society as well as investors. — ONA

