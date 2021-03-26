What one needs the most during the pandemic is psychological support and emotional backing, without which survival would be difficult, say psychologists.

“Strengthening bonds with family, friends and relatives, sowing the seeds of positivity around us, developing soft skills are some of the key areas to focus on while offering moral support to the fellow beings who are hit by the pandemic”, says Dr Amira al Raidan, Head of Mental Health Section, Non-communicable Diseases Department, Ministry of Health.

She considers health as the greatest blessing for human beings and we must take good self-care mentally and physically.

“And this cannot be achieved alone, instead, by mutual cooperation with fellow beings, focusing on boosting our immune system with healthy lifestyle habits, eating foods rich in vitamins especially vitamin C, staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water (an average of 2 litres a day), by allocating time for exercise and practising breathing techniques for maintaining healthy lungs.”

Yet another section that needs moral support is undoubtedly the students, especially those in special education who struggle with virtual or hybrid learning models during the pandemic.

According to a survey by the Education Week Research Center, 84 per cent of teachers have reported that students are making less progress now than before the virus hit. However, for some students the pandemic cloud has a thick silver lining.

“Some students are currently learning better than before and parents can check what learning model suits their child the best and request the school to accommodate them until an option of remote learning is available. Parents can make it easier on their kids if they maintain an open line of communication with their child’s teacher and these are little ways we can improve their morale,” opines Massrat Shaikh, Educational Psychologist at Mindfulness Educator.

“Family and friends are precious gift, preserve it and stay connected, spend time with them, and get connected to them, thanks to the advanced technology. Respect social distancing, but gain inner satisfaction by being socially active and maintain the emotional security that you need,” says Dr Amira, who is also a Senior Medical Officer at the Addiction Clinic Al Massara Hospital, MoH.

Understanding the importance of psychological support during pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) will conduct a special forum on ‘Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in the context of Covid-19: Implications for the Arab Region’ as part of the Arab Forum for Sustainable Development 2021,

scheduled to be held on March 29. It is organised by the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, in coordination with the League of Arab States and the United Nations entities in the Arab Region.