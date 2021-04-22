Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens: UN

YANGON: Food insecurity is rising sharply in Myanmar in the wake of the military coup and deepening financial crisis with millions of more people expected to go hungry in coming months, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Up to 3.4 million more people will struggle to afford food in the next three to six months with urban areas worst affected as job losses mount in manufacturing, construction and services and food prices rise, a World Food Programme (WFP) analysis shows.

“More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food,” country director Stephen Anderson said in a statement.

“A concerted response is required now to alleviate immediate suffering, and to prevent an alarming deterioration in food security.”

The WFP said market prices of rice and cooking oil had risen by 5 per cent and 18 per cent respectively since the end of February, with signs that families in the commercial capital of Yangon were skipping meals, eating less nutritious food, and going into debt.

The agency plans to expand operations, tripling to 3.3 million the number of people it assists, and is appealing for $106 million, it said.

A Myanmar junta spokesman did not immediately answer phone calls to seek comment.

Myanmar’s army seized power from the democratically elected civilian government on February 1, plunging the Southeast Asian nation into turmoil and cracking down on mass protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement with brutal force, killing more than 700 people, a monitoring group said.

— Reuters