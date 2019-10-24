Military ties with India reviewed

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, received in his office on Thursday Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force.

Gen Al Numani welcomed the guest and his accompanying delegation. The Indian official stressed his country’s keenness on enhancing frameworks of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and the friendly Republic of India.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and reviewed march of the good historic

relations binding the two friendly countries, besides touching on a number of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate.

Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, also received in his office at Muaskar Bait

Al Falaj on Thursday Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Singh Bhadauria.

The two sides reviewed the good relations and discussed the existing cooperation in all fields between the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Indian Air Force. The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, RAFO Commander, the Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA