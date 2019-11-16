His Majesty to preside over military parade

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will preside over the military parade on the occasion of the 49th National Day at the Said bin Sultan Naval Base in Masanah on Monday.

Symbolic units representing the Royal Army of Oman, Royal Air Force of Oman, Royal Navy of Oman, the Sultan’s Special Force, Royal Oman Police and the Diwan of Royal Court will take part in the military parade.

The parade will be attended by members of the royal family, ministers, advisors, commanders and civil and military senior officials of the state.