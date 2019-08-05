Local 

military Haj mission leaves for Saudi

Oman Observer

The military Haj mission left the Sultanate on Monday for Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims were seen off at the Seeb Air Base by Maj Gen Salim bin Mussalam bin Ali Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC). The annual military Haj mission comes within the context of the Royal attention accorded by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the affiliates of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other military and security agencies.

You May Also Like

Seventh Indian School comes up in Bausher

Oman Observer Comments Off on Seventh Indian School comes up in Bausher

Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Institute visits State Council

Oman Observer Comments Off on Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Institute visits State Council

Now pay fines at Muscat airport kiosks

Oman Observer Comments Off on Now pay fines at Muscat airport kiosks