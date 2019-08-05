Main Oman 

Military Haj mission leaves for Saudi Arabia

Oman Observer , ,

Muscat: The military Haj mission left the Sultanate on Monday morning for Saudi Arabia. The pilgrims were seen off at the Seeb Air Base by Maj Gen Salim bin Mussalam bin Ali Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC).

The annual military Haj mission comes within the context of the Royal attention accorded by His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces to the affiliates of the Sultan’s Armed Forces and the other military and security authorities.

Military Haj mission leaves for Saudi Arabia
Military Haj mission leaves for Saudi Arabia

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4022 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Khareef turns Salalah into green oasis

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Khareef turns Salalah into green oasis

New regulations to use non-military arms

Oman Observer Comments Off on New regulations to use non-military arms

Pakistani delegation explores trade ties

Oman Observer Comments Off on Pakistani delegation explores trade ties