Milanesa a la Napolitana: Argentinian Beef Cutlet a la Chef Guido’s grandma

Sumptuous Food

W Muscat has some of Oman’s best places for dining and offers the most sumptuous of food available in this part of the world. The chefs of W Muscat will be taking centre stage in the next two weeks offering some of the hotel’s best creations. As a bonus, this month has seen the launching of Ba Ban, the newest addition to its fine restaurants that offer the spirit of 1920s and 30s Shanghai and life around the Bund, a by-gone era of entertainment and charm. Reservations are mandatory at Ba Ban which is open for lunch Tuesdays – Saturdays from 12 PM – 430PM. Chef Guido Ojeda, the head chef of Char is sharing this family secret, also a favourite of popular soccer player Lionel Messi and something to impress your family with.

INGREDIENTS:

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

400gr beef tenderloin or striploin, thinly sliced, approx. 1 cm thick

4 eggs

1 tbsp mustard

1 tbsp parsley, chopped

1/2 tbsp garlic, chopped

500 gr bread crumbs

100 gr tomato sauce passata

2 tbs dried oregano

150 gr mozzarella

30 gr parmesan cheese

1 tbsp zaatar

1 tbsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Oil to fry

PREPARATION METHOD

In a large bowl, mix eggs, mustard, parsley, garlic, salt and pepper. Add the sliced meat and allow the meat to marinate in the fridge for at least one hour.

Pour breadcrumbs onto a flat plate and keep clean plate ready for placing crumbed steaks.

Remove meat from the fridge and one by one lay steaks onto breadcrumbs and press gently, crumbing steaks evenly on both sides. Place crumbed steaks on a baking tray to rest.

Heat oil in a large pot over a medium-high flame, until it reaches 180º Celsius.

Slowly, place steaks one at a time into hot oil, frying until golden-brown in colour, approx. 5-7 minutes. Remove from oil and place on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

Preheat oven to 200 º Celsius. Transfer beef to the baking tray. Top each steak with tomato sauce, a little bit of oregano, smoked paprika and zaatar. Sprinkle both cheeses on top and place tray in the oven until cheese is bubbling and melted.

Enjoy with a simple side salad or plate of French fries.

ABOUT THE CHEF



CHEF GUIDO OJEDA

Head Chef, CHAR

W Muscat Hotel

Guido joined W Muscat in 2019, becoming the Head Chef of signature grill-house, CHAR – a perfect fit for the Argentinian meat-lover. He brought with him over a decade of experience from kitchens across the world, most recently holding the position of Executive Chef at The Grand Hotel in Uruguay.

In his years working with private dining establishments, 5-star hotels and events catering companies, Guido has successfully managed fully-operational kitchens catering to hundreds of guests, bringing his fiery South American touch and love for celebrating life with good food.

After beginning his cooking journey with an Artisanal Baking course at the Argentinian Institute of Gastronomy, Guido went on to receive qualifications in Professional Pastry and Professional Gastronomy before undertaking specialized courses in Italian Gastronomy and French Cuisine.

True to his beloved Argentina, when he’s not serving up flame-grilled treats at CHAR, you can find him immersed in all things football and recreating his grandmother’s famous home recipes.