Mid-day break for workers in Oman begins today

Muscat: Workers should be not employed at construction sites and open areas in high temperatures between 12.30 and 3.30 pm in the peak summer months of June, July and August, said the Ministry of Manpower.

As per the Article 16 on the regulations for occupational safety and health, “The workers shall be not employed in the construction sites or high-temperature locations during afternoon hours from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm throughout June, July, and August every year.”

According to the company law, in the event of the existence of any danger which threatens the safety and health of the workers, the ministry shall take necessary measures to stop the work wholly or partially or to stop the operation of one or more machinery until the elimination of the causes of such danger.

 

