Microsoft wins $21.9 bn contract with US Army

WASHINGTON: Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it has won a deal to sell the US Army augmented reality headsets based on its HoloLens product and backed by Azure cloud computing services.

The contract could be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years, a Microsoft spokesman said. Over the past two years, Microsoft has worked with the Army to on the prototyping phase of what is called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS. The company said that the Army had moved into the production phase of the project.

In a blog post, Microsoft Technical Fellow Alex Kipman said the headsets are designed to deliver “enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios.” — Reuters