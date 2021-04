KUALA LUMPUR: Microsoft Corporation will invest $1 billion over the next five years in Malaysia as part of a new partnership programme with government agencies and local companies, the prime minister said on Monday.

The announcement on what would be the US tech giant’s biggest investment in Malaysia comes after the country in February gave conditional approvals for Microsoft, Google, Amazon and state telecoms firm Telekom Malaysia to build and manage hyper-scale data centres and provide cloud services.

It also comes after the country saw FDI plunge by 68 per cent last year, the biggest decline in Southeast Asia.

— Reuters