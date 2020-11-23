MHESRI, OIA discuss the food innovation complex project

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation (MHESRI) and Oman Investment Authority (OIA) discussed in a joint meeting the initiatives aimed at establishing the food innovation complex.

The meeting was attended by Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, and Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Al Mahrouqiyah said the meeting comes within the framework of integration between the government establishments to implement Oman Vision 2040 and achieve comprehensive higher education, sustainable education and scientific research that can lead to knowledge community and competitive national capacities.

Saleh bin Mohammed al Shanfari, CEO, Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC), presented a visual display about the initiative of the food innovation complex which aims to bring together service providers in the food and agriculture sector under one roof.

The project is also aimed at boosting activities in the food sector to support the government’s vision to enhance food security and improve the economy.

Related