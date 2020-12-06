MHERI warns against using honourary certificates

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation pointed out that some people use academic titles based on honorary certificates issued by some higher education institutions. Hence, the ministry, represented by the Qualification Equivalency and Recognition Department, would like to explain that the honourary certificates issued by any higher education institution anywhere in the world are granted based on a person’s experience or in recognition of their academic, scientific and social contributions. Thus, honourary certificates are not equivalent to any academic degree and do not give their holder any academic title in any field.

The ministry notified that honourary certificates should not be used without obtaining an approval from the ministry in accordance with the procedures followed in this regard.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation added that the Oman Penal Code, promulgated by the Royal Decree 7/2018 criminalizes the personalization of the officially recognized scientific and university titles without a prior permit from the relevant authority.