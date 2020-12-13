MHERI discusses proposals for national digital innovation platform, national innovation award

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MHERI) organized today a meeting to discuss proposals to establish a national digital innovation platform, as well as establishing and naming a national award for innovation.

The meeting was chaired by Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, in the presence of Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Head of the Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit, a number of officials and specialists in the innovation sector in the Sultanate.

Dr Omar bin Said al Abri, Director of Programs Department at the Office of the MHERI Undersecretary for Research and Innovation gave a presentation on the proposal to establish a national digital innovation platform and its desired goals.

The meeting discussed the challenges facing innovators and solutions proposed by the participating parties to overcome them, whether in terms of financial, technical and marketing support, as well as intellectual property rights. The meeting also discussed experiences and models of the existing local digital platforms in order to reach an integrated national platform that would help the Omani innovators transfer their ideas into creative projects that add to the national economy and raise the Sultanate’s position in international innovation indicators. The meeting also discussed proposals for establishing a national award for innovation and its desired goals. –ONA