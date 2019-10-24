Muscat: Oman Met office issued an alert on Thursday indicating the formation of a tropical depression system over the Arabian sea. Met said the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center’s (NMHEWC) analysis points to a formation of a tropical depression system over the eastern parts of the Arabian Sea.

The depression is about 200 km away from the Indian coast (Gujarat), and around 1400 km from the closest point of the Sultanate coast (Ras Mudrakah). The system is with an estimated surface wind speed around the center between 17 to 27 knots.

The latest numerical weather prediction indicates northwesterly movement of the tropical depression towards Indian Coast with a probability of further intensification into a deep depression within the coming 24 hours. It is likely to move in westerly direction towards centre of the Arabian Sea

NMHEWC continues to monitor all updates of this tropical weather condition. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) advises the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports.