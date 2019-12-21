Messaging apps that work even during Internet shutdown

With temporary Internet shutdowns becoming increasingly common across India due to efforts to curb protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), people in the country are on the look out for messaging apps that work offline. And they have quite a few options to choose from.

Firechat, Bridgefy and Signal Offline Messenger are some of these apps that have gained traction after Internet shutdowns cut access to the more popular messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, among others.

FireChat, which has been installed over 10 lakh times from Google Play Store, works even without an Internet connection or cellular phone coverage.

To make the application work, you need to make Bluetooth and Wi-Fi active on your phone. The app works whether you are connected to a WiFi access point or not.

The FireChat network becomes faster when more people use it. The app is designed to work for people living in close proximity with each other, but when you do have access to a reliable Internet connection or cellular network, FireChat helps you reach people worldwide.

Bridgefy is another offline messaging app that lets you connect with friends and family when you don’t have access to Internet, by simply turning “on” your Bluetooth.

