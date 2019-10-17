Message for Sayyid Haitham from Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Haitham bin Tareq al Said, Minister of Heritage and Culture received a written message from Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The message was handed over by Mohammed bin Sultan al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate when he was received by Sayyid Faisal bin Hamoud al Busaid, Advisor of the Minister of Heritage and Culture in his office on Thursday.

They discussed means of enhancing joint cooperation, which come in harmony with the historic ties binding the two brotherly countries. — ONA

