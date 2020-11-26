Europe World 

Merkel defends extended coronavirus shutdown

Oman Observer

Germany is facing a bleak winter after federal and regional governments agreed to extend business closures and tighten coronavirus restrictions, but Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Thursday that the move was necessary to defend the health system.
“We are not powerless,” Merkel said in a statement to the Bundestag parliament, as she tried to drum up acceptance for the measures. But she conceded that the country, which has so far failed to reverse a stubborn second wave of infections, has difficult months ahead. “Winter will be difficult, but it will end,” Merkel said, calling in particular for discipline and solidarity over the festive season.
Merkel held a seven-hour-long video conference on Wednesday with the nation’s 16 state premiers, whose backing she needs to enact measures in response to the pandemic.
Germany closed pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities and brought back nationwide contact restrictions at the start of November in response to surging infections.
Merkel and the premiers agreed to extend this shutdown until December20, while tightening a limit on private gatherings to five people from two households – rather than a previous 10 people – with children under 14 excluded from the rule. — DPA

You May Also Like

Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort sentenced to 47 months in prison

Israel and Hamas agree to restore calm in Gaza Strip

Oman Observer Comments Off on Israel and Hamas agree to restore calm in Gaza Strip

Alternate lives: Korean orphans’ quests for answers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Alternate lives: Korean orphans’ quests for answers