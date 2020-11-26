Merkel defends extended coronavirus shutdown

Germany is facing a bleak winter after federal and regional governments agreed to extend business closures and tighten coronavirus restrictions, but Chancellor Angela Merkel insisted on Thursday that the move was necessary to defend the health system.

“We are not powerless,” Merkel said in a statement to the Bundestag parliament, as she tried to drum up acceptance for the measures. But she conceded that the country, which has so far failed to reverse a stubborn second wave of infections, has difficult months ahead. “Winter will be difficult, but it will end,” Merkel said, calling in particular for discipline and solidarity over the festive season.

Merkel held a seven-hour-long video conference on Wednesday with the nation’s 16 state premiers, whose backing she needs to enact measures in response to the pandemic.

Germany closed pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities and brought back nationwide contact restrictions at the start of November in response to surging infections.

Merkel and the premiers agreed to extend this shutdown until December20, while tightening a limit on private gatherings to five people from two households – rather than a previous 10 people – with children under 14 excluded from the rule. — DPA

Related