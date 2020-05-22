Mercury likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius in Oman

Muscat: Sliding into the summer zone means we would be seeing a steady increase in temperature and according to weather forecaster at the Met Office next week in some parts of Oman would touch 46 degrees Celsius.

“Next week in places such as Ibri, Haima and Al Buraimi will see an increase in temperature reaching upto 46 degree Celsius,” said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

Buraimi is currently ranging at 42 degrees Celsius and Ibri recorded 44 degrees on Thursday while Haima is already reaching out to 46 degree Celsius while Fahud experienced 45 degree Celsius. The coolest place currently is Jabal Shams with a 27 degrees Celsius high. Salalah recorded 32 degress Celsius and Ras al Hadd’s high was 36 degree Celsius.

However the next two days will seem to be cloudy and partially cloudy and but there is only chance of rain in Al Hajr Mountains. Muscat also seemed to be cloudy.

“This is because of the trough from the Western side, but the rain will be only focused in Al Hajr Mountains,” he pointed out.

Otherwise the weather forecast indicates mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with chance of clouds formation over Al-Hajar Mountains during afternoon and chance of late night to early morning low clouds along parts of the coastal areas of Arabian Sea and chances of cloud advection over northern parts of the sultanate during evening.

Along coastal areas of Oman Sea wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during day changing to variable light at night, while over rest of the Sultanate winds will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate.

Sea state is expected to be slight to moderate along Dhofar and Al Wusta governorate coasts with maximum wave height of 1.5, and slight along rest of the coast with maximum wave height of 1.0 meter.