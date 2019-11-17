Mental health forum held

MUSCAT: The Non-Communicable Diseases Department at the Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Mental Health, organised the first Mental Health Forum at Hormuz Grand Muscat on Sunday. The opening was held in the presence of Dr Saeed al Lamki, Director-General of Primary Health Care, in addition to the DGs of the Governorates Health Services, and directors of the primary healthcare, heads of NCDs sections, as well mental health focal points at the governorates.

The Director-General of Primary Health Care highlighted the significance of mental health services and the role they play in the community’s psychological, social and economic conformity, emphasising the World Health Organization (WHO) strategy ‘no health without mental health’.

The forum aimed at addressing the mental health status at the primary healthcare institutions and reviewing most prominent mental health’s data and statistics registered in the MoH.

Moreover, the event offered a platform for the participants from the various governorates to exchange ideas and highlight achievements and challenges. The forum allowed the participants to present the best recommendations for enhancing the provided mental health services, and establishing community-mental health promotion programme, in addition to sharing data in order to ensure decisions making and facilitating the provided mental health services, as well as developing plans related to mental health services in primary healthcare.

Related