Mental Health Day Seminar organized by Royal Hospital

Muscat: The Royal Hospital represented by the Psychosomatic Psychology Unit of the Medicine department organized at the National Heart Centre Auditorium on Thursday the First Mental Health Day Seminar under the auspices of Dr Darwish al Muharbi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Dr Nawal al Mahyijari, Consultant Psychiatrist pointed out in the introductory speech that the aim of this seminar is to increase awareness of mental health related issues in the region.

This seminar therefore, offers a unique opportunity to gather professionals from a variety of sub-specialties in psychiatry, psychology and adolescent medicine to emphasize the importance of integrating psychiatry into mainstream patient healthcare as well as to promote mental health wellbeing in general.

Around 100 participants from different governmental and private healthcare institutes from different regions in the Sultanate took part in the event.

The seminar addressed spectrum of topics related to the health workers’ mental health as well mental health in general. The programme put an emphasis on bullying at workplace.

Furthermore, lectures reviewed mental capacity assessment and women’s mental health. Stigma and mental health, and workplace burnout were also underlined. –ONA

