Mendis shines as OC Chairman’s XI beat Dromedary

Shahzad Raza –

MUSCAT, Jan 19

Oman Cricket Chairman’s XI retained the Camel Trophy by beating Dromedary Club, a team of British expats in Oman, by 16 runs in a nail-biting finish to the annual exhibition game at Oman Cricket Academy’s floodlit Turf 1 in Amerat on Monday.

The two teams play the match once every year to uphold the sportsman’s spirit the gentleman’s game so vividly espouses across the world.

OC Chairman’s XI, led by Janab Sayyid Qais bin Khalid al Said, in the absence of team captain Pankaj Khimji, posted an imposing 216 for 4 on the board in 25 overs with the help of major contributions from Mendis (33 off 25), Qais (31 off 13), Hemal Mehta (28 off 17), Wilson Burboz (20 not out off 9) and Mazhar Qayyum (20 off 25). Craig and Williams claimed two wickets each.

The carpet-like picturesque ground that enjoys Test status from ICC was lit up by lovely strokes from former Sri Lankan great Duleep Mendis who topscored before retiring in line with the match rules that require a batsman to close his innings after he has faced 25 balls or scored 30 runs, whichever comes first.

Despite his age, the 68 years old Mendis reproduced his customary cuts and flicks and lovely drives that made him one of the most elegant batsmen of his time. “Although I was playing after a gap of ten years it felt good to be in the middle holding a bat. It was a pleasure to play for the OC Chairman’s XI for the first time and I look forward to our next outing,” said Mendis.

Determined to alter the course of history and take the Camel Trophy home for the first time since its inception in 2018, Dromedary made a whirlwind start to its innings, racing to first hundred for two inside the first 10 overs before its opponent started to make amends.

OC Chairman’s XI fought back in great style with a flurry of wickets to slow down the run rate for a close finish. Requiring 22 to win the final over, Dromedary could manage only six before getting dismissed 200 in 24.4 overs. Luke topscored with 49, batting twice, while captain James Lansdell hit up 36. David was the third main scorer with 21.

Mazhar Qayyum was the pick of OC bowlers, taking 2 for 16. Alkesh Joshi picked up 2 for 29 while Wilson took 2 for 37 with Qais claiming 1 for 25.

The teams were served a scrumptious dinner with the courtesy of Khimji Ramdas, which has been a regular sponsor of the annual event.

Dromedary captain thanks Oman Cricket for its hospitality and wonderful facilities at OCA.

“It was great game of cricket made more special by the spirit in which it was played. We wish to thank the ground staff too for providing an excellent track to play on as more than 400 runs were scored in 50 overs which is fantastic work,” added the British team’s captain.

