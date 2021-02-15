MENA Future Energy & Decarbonisation Summit to be held on February 24

The MENA Future Energy & Decarbonisation Summit, a one-day virtual event hosted by MEED, will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and explore the need for localised, reliable energy solutions for a low-carbon future.

In the MENA region, there is growing pressure to decarbonise the regional energy system while decreasing hydrocarbon reliance.

The summit will explore the evolving energy market as panellists discuss how to develop the hydrogen market in the Middle East, the ways in which organisations can decarbonise big industry, the role of 4th industrial revolution tech in future energy, the outlook for cleantech investment and more.

Audiences will be able to network with a high-profile selection of government dignitaries, prominent investors, and stakeholders while expanding their understanding of future energy and decarbonisation. “The decarbonisation of the economy will be one of the primary drivers of business activity in the Middle East and North Africa for decades to come,” says MEED editorial director Richard Thompson.

“The goal of reducing the region’s carbon footprint and conserving its energy resources touches on every aspect of government policy and will be key in shaping future investment decisions and project spending.

This will create abundant new opportunities for companies that can bring the right solutions. From digital data technology that optimises the performance of infrastructure, to renewable energy megaprojects, governments and developers want to seek out and work with companies that can help them to fast-track the region’s future energy agenda.”

‘The decarbonisation of transport is a huge aspect of creating a greener future for everyone, and while big gains have been made there is still a lot of work to do. I am very excited to be hosting a discussion on this topic during the Future Energy & Decarbonisation Virtual Summit, discussing all the policies, costs, technology involved”, says Ahmed Samir Elbermbali, Managing Director, Clean Energy Business Council.