MENA Energy Meet to kick off on November 2

MUSCAT, oct 31

MENA Energy Meet, a virtual expo and summit, will take place during November 2 – 3, 2020 under the auspices of Oman’s Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

The marathon summit will run for 48 hours starting from November 2, 2020 (Gulf Standard Time – 10:00hrs or GMT+4) to cater to a global audience across multiple time zones.

The centrepiece is ‘EXPOrience the Future’ — a virtual event modelled on in-person shows with many of the physical features transferring across to the digital experience. “All you need is a desktop or laptop and you can digitally attend from the safety and comfort of your office or home. No app downloads are required,” said organisers White Paper Summits in a press statement.

There are over 30 booths at the exhibition showcasing the latest products and services. At the Exhibition Booth, online visitors can chat and meet face-to-face via video/audio chat with sales representatives present at the booths.

The Conference Auditorium will feature a stellar line-up of over 65 speakers, presentations, case studies and panel discussions providing access to a wealth of industry-leading knowledge, information exchange, cutting-edge insights and outlooks with actionable takeaways. The speaker presentations are all recorded, allowing members of the online audience to tune in to them at their convenience.

“The event is unrivalled in its scope, offering participants and attendees a definite platform encompassing a diversified energy mix and all facets of the energy industry across oil & gas (upstream, midstream and downstream) renewables, hydrogen, power, utilities and more. There is a Networking Lounge which will allow attendees to interact with the other visitors who are attending the event,” said White Paper Summits.

MENA Energy Meet is the ideal virtual meeting place for global and regional energy stakeholders, C-level executives, leading industry experts, decisionmakers, policymakers and government officials from across the value chain to engage in dialogue, discuss current challenges and business opportunities.

