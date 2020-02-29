Memories galore as graduates gather at Nizwa College of Applied Sciences

NIZWA, FEB 29 – Nizwa College of Applied Sciences hosted the 5th Graduates Forum for the graduates from 2010 to 2014 of all the six Applied Sciences colleges. The forum was organised by the General Directorate of Colleges of Applied Sciences at the Ministry of Higher Education.

The event was held under the auspices of Dr Said bin Khamis al Kaabi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Consumer Protection, in the presence of Dr Abdullah bin Mohammad al Sarmi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, deans of Colleges of Applied Sciences, dean of the College of Education in Al Rustaq and a number of officials at the Ministry of Higher Education and Colleges of Applied Sciences.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mohammad bin Juma al Kharousi, Dean of the college, and Chairman of the Main Committee of the Fifth Graduates Forum, praised the role of the forum in promoting the spirit of graduate affiliation to their colleges. The forum, according to him, is working as a link between the graduates and the colleges and also a gathering for the graduates to know each other.

Participating graduates also expressed their views. Khalfan bin Said al Amri, a graduate from the Nizwa College of Applied Sciences from 2013 and now a broadcaster at the Public Authority for Radio and Television, thanked the ministry and its General Directorate of Colleges of Applied Sciences for this initiative. “It is a nice opportunity to meet with classmates after each of them went in different fields from civil to military. The forum has been successful as a platform to exchange experiences and discuss issues related to the graduates.”

A visual presentation prepared by Thuraya al Duhli dealt with the narration of the university students’ career. Another show titled ‘Meeting of memories’ was presented by Mubarak al Gazali. It had various shots showcasing prominent impact on the memory of the graduates in appreciation of the path in which they struggled to achieve.

RECITATION

The forum’s programme also included a recitation by Abdulhamid al Kiyumi. The theatrical team at the College of Applied Sciences in Nizwa gave a theatrical performance that displayed the team’s success story, their unique performances in various forums and their achievements so far.

The event organisers extended thanks to Dr Said bin Khamis al Kaabi for sponsoring the event and the graduates for their attendance and contribution towards the success of the forum.