Memorial session marked by the feelings of loyalty to late Sultan Qaboos at State Council

Muscat: The State Council devoted its fifth ordinary sitting of the first annual session of the seventh term held on Tuesday, to paying rich tributes to the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour. At the beginning of the session, Al Fatiha was recited to the spirit of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour – may God have mercy and blessings on him.

HE Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, State Council Chairman started his speech by stating that the session was devoted to the memory of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said Bin Taimour. “I am honoured to present this eulogy, which expresses our overwhelming feelings and sadness, which we are bearing with patience”

In the morning of the first day of the loss, the Omanis, led by Royal family members, were able to agree on the candidate referred by the late Sultan. His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received the recognition of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin said Bin Taimour in front of others. Al Manthri said

He added that Omanis have proved to be authentic and generous people and Oman is a great nation having rich heritage, history, culture, values and principles that have shaped its personality since ancient times. Immediately after overcoming the colossal loss, the nation pledged allegiance to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.

The Council Chairman pointed out that the supreme speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik – delivered before the Council of Oman were words of memory dedicated to the late

Sultan, and the finest expression of loyalty to him, describing him as the dearest and purest man, and that a speech cannot define him and enumerate what he accomplished and built.

His Excellency affirmed the best tribute to the late Majesty, is to follow his right path, and to consolidate his steps, which he steadfastly and determinedly made towards a progressive future and preserve what he accomplished and build upon it.

He mentioned the masses of mourners who flocked to the Sultanate from different countries of the world, bringing with them the memories of the late Sultan, admiring his noble stances and original policy in various affairs concerning world issues; thereby symbolising Oman with an identity of a country that seeks security, stability, and understanding and dialogue to solve all problems by peaceful means. Qaboos, by virtue of his religious, civil and military upbringing, whether inside the palace in the Sultanate or during his study and training abroad, was allowed to combine traditional culture with modern science, and it, along with the ancient customs and traditions of his noble family and Omani society in general. This contributed to the formation of his unique leadership personality and noble qualities and values that he is distinguished by, and known to everyone who lived with him, or contacted him among his people and citizens, or his visitors and counterparts from different countries of the world.

His Excellency added that the personality of the late Sultan in itself is an integrated educational school: we learned many lessons of life; love for the homeland and people, self-denial, justice, dream and optimism, tolerance, calmness, rational dialogue, knowledge of news of nations and their history, analysis of political events and their corridors, appreciation of science and scholars, respect for the principles of religion, values of society, its customs and traditions, attention to discipline and order, and celebration of arts among other things.

His Excellency continued, His Majesty, when he began to issue orders to the officials; to implement something that matters to the country and the citizens; he examined it and discussed it with the specialists, and looked at its implications from various aspects and human dimensions first. One of the most important decisions, which has had the greatest impact in leading the Sultanate towards transformation, was the development of the education system and its dissemination throughout the country, despite the scarcity of potential, as well as the development of the country’s infrastructure to meet His Majesty’s plan to complete the process of modernisation and development for the Sultanate.

His Excellency added that it was the late Sultan’s desire to extend the hand of friendship to all the countries of the world without exception, and the accession of the Sultanate to all international organizations: which accelerated the Sultanate’s involvement in the international system, and earned it respect and appreciation of all the countries of the world. The issuance of the Basic Law of the State in 1996, clarified the nature of the state, the principles directed to its policy, the system of government, the rights and public duties, the functions of the Head of State, the Council of Ministers, the Council of Oman and the specialised councils.

At the end of his speech, His Excellency prayed to Allah to bless the dear deceased with his mercy and forgiveness. He also prayed to Almighty to grant our Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, with good health and wellness, and our dear Oman under the auspicious reign of His Majesty, security, stability, goodness and prosperity.

Subsequently, both Hon Dr Abdullah bin Rashid bin Aziz al Siyabi and Hon Dr Abdullah bin Abdulqadir bin Abdurrahman al Kamali prayed for the spirit of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said – may God rest his soul .

Following this, Hon Mohammed bin Ali bin Nassir al Alawi, in his speech said that our beloved late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s accomplishments and great glories cannot be summed up in a few minutes, and summate his efforts that enabled the prosperous era of Oman, presented it with a glorious past, constructed its happy present, and laid the foundations for this state. The late Sultan drove the modernism that built its structures, established its rules and pillars, and established justice, compassion and benevolence and provided science and knowledge and generated skills of its people.

He added Oman is the progressed state that you promised to your faithful people, in the early days of the dawn of the Blessed Renaissance which includes the state of law and institutions and good governance, wisdom, sophistication and good opinion, tolerance and peace, love and harmony, security, safety and human rights. The nation today embodies the late Sultans goodwill, farsightedness, critical insight, enlightened conscious thought, and profound belief that man has nothing but what he sought, and that his endeavour will be seen, and rewarded with fuller reward.

The late Sultan exerted all efforts and energy in adopting the right approach, to keep the nation on the right path and established and consolidated its rules, in the areas of life: political, economic, social, cultural, military and security: a rule based on justice, consultation and equality, and the preservation of the country’s independence and sovereignty, security and stability, and closer cooperation and friendship with all states, a commitment not to interfere in their internal affairs, and to seek the common interests of them, a national economy based on justice, whose goal is to achieve economic and social development, raise the standard of living, promote national unity, prevent all that leads to division or strife, and concern for the individual and the family and society, providing, disseminating of education, culture and knowledge, nurturing and preserving heritage, promoting science, arts, literature and scientific research, maintaining peace and spreading its principles and values. The late Sultan has awakened a nation and brought glory to it and built new feats earning recognition and respect.

After that, Hon Rayya Salim Said al Manthari, delivered a speech in which she confirmed that with the demise of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, Oman has lost a great man of the nation. She quoted the promise he made at the beginning of his prosperous reign when he said: “I will work quickly as possible to make your life happy for a better future.”

Hon Rayya described the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said as an exceptional man who left quietly and peacefully, leaving us jolted, after he touched every inch of Oman with his determination, eliminating challenges, and paving the way for a bright future. The late Sultan departed but stays and lives in our memories. His life will continue to inspire us ceaselessly as we move forward on the path of glory.

Fifty years of transforming progression, built the nation, bought glory to it and it will be preserved by the people who promise to carry it forward sincerely. Qaboos is the idea and the idea will never die. No matter how many achievements our dear late Sultan has achieved, we cannot count them; since taking charge of the country, the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has paid great attention to education and made it the foundation of the nation’s progress and he considered it a fundamental pillar of renaissance, progress and civilization and an important start to sustainable development, and made the slogan. His inspiring words “we will teach our children even under the shadow of trees” will be remembered forever. Al Manthari added

The late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said was interested in spreading knowledge and scientific research, implementing a number of cultural and scientific projects at various levels and levels, related to Arabic, literature, culture, history, science, arts and dialogue. This led to the establishment of chairs, professors and scientific fellowships on behalf of His Majesty in many prestigious scientific universities to translate this interest and is an important contribution in the fields of science and human knowledge.

The late Sultan stressed the importance of the role of women in the national development process and showed keen interest in empowering them in various fields and giving them various leadership opportunities, leading to the allocation of October 17 each year as Omani Woman’s Day. He also drew up a policy of peace that impressed the entire world earning him the name of partner of peace and tolerance. He advocated humanity, coexistence and other high-end values, which have immortalised his name in history.

We pray to Almighty that our His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik continues the process of building and development in order to preserve this precious country’s progress and stability, and god willing, we are going to stand in solidarity with him, in order to achieve a bright future.

Hon Awadh bin Mohammed bin Said al Mshaikhi, in his speech said that as we remember the life of our inspiring leader, the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who has spent his life in the service of this country and all of humanity. His achievements and noble contributions for half a century for the sake of achieving justice, equality, progress and development mixed with the memorable past and future are his legacy.

As the nation is in sorrow, we remember his great exploits that come to mind and his strategic vision, in harnessing the armed forces to serve the homelands, save lives and support the needy. You were the best leader for in the darkest conditions in which the country passed and left a timeless military legacy, it will be a beacon for every leader who believes in the value of man and his life May God have mercy on you, my leader; you were a great military leader, a just, merciful and just father.

On this day, we recall the challenges that you accompanied since the beginnings of the Renaissance, as he harnessed all your energies, in order to achieve security and stability in every inch of our dear country. Your brave soldiers, reflecting the spirit of the leader who has mastered the art of leadership and strategic planning, to implement in an operational manner with all professionalism, leaving behind proofs of sacrifice and redemption to achieve this impressive victory that led to the stability of the country as it steadfastly pursued comprehensive development.

Your lofty directions for your valiant armed forces have had an effective impact in advancing development in its early stages, especially those that were in remote areas, and the efforts that were made to build roads and deliver supplies, and provide health care to these areas and your supreme ideology establishes sustainable and extended development all over the country, no matter how far the distances were.

Your Majesty, Sultan Qaboos bin Said – your armed forces are achieving your approach and directives of your supreme military thought in supporting and protecting the gains of the blessed renaissance, where your approach as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, calls for the inclusion of security, safety and human dignity, in order to achieve stability, and this has been achieved, my Lord, by the grace of God Almighty, and then, under your glorious leadership of this country, and the loyal men of Oman.

The Sultan’s Armed Forces were and still one of the great testimonies of the blessed renaissance and were able to achieve their national tasks, in defence of the homeland and its pure sanctities, thanks to the enlightened thought of the late Sultan, may God have mercy on him, where he laid his strategic plans for the development of the armed forces with all their weapons, formations and sectors in line with regional and international circumstances and challenges. His firm vision of achieving peace was one of his national foundations, a vision based on implementing the requirements of forces and prevention to achieve national interests and goals. Al Mshaikhi added

The sitting included Hon Liyutha bint Sultan bin Ahmed al Mughairiyah taking the oath before the Council, in application of Article (58) bis (20) of the Basic Law of the State.