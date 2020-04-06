Members of Covid-19 Supreme Committee visit health facilities

Muscat: As part of following the developments of Coronavirus (COVID-9) in the Sultanate, a number of members of the Covid-19 Supreme Committee visited on Monday the Directorates of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to view all measures that have been taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the Committee, which is chaired by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, visited the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance & Control. They were briefed on the efforts exerted by the MOH Technical Committee concerned with tackling COVID-19 outbreak along with the procedures that have been taken in the Sultanate in this regard.

The Supreme Committee’s members also visited the MOH Emergency Management Center to get acquainted with the role of the Center, the local and regional epidemiological situation of the virus, as well as the sectoral response in dealing with various scenarios that may occur.

Furthermore, the Committee’s members visited the COVID-19 Operation Management Center, located in the Higher College of Technology-Muscat, to closely view the process of reporting the disease and entering data in the “Tarassud” application. The Committee members were briefed on all sections of the Center that include Prevention & Infection Control, Health of Points of Entry (Airport & Ports), Data Management & Epidemiological Investigation, Primary Health Care, Support & Promote Health of Isolated Persons & the Contacts, Private Establishments, and Studies & Researches.

In addition, they also visited the Department of Central Public Health Laboratories in Darsit. During the visit, they viewed the process of receiving samples from the various health institutions in the Sultanate, where samples are taken from mouth and nose, as results take two to three days. In case the result is positive, the Center will contact the head of the health institution to inform the patient personally in order to take further information before starting the home isolation procedures. –ONA