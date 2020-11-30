Mehta bowls Renaissance to victory

MUSCAT: Renaissance started its Premier Division 50-over League campaign on a winning note, handing AER a 133-run drubbing thanks to Yash Mehta’s match-winning 4 for 11 at Oman Cricket Turf 1 in Amerat on Saturday.

Abdul Rauf (64) and Shubo Pal (62) struck attractive half-centuries while Mehta made useful 26 as Renaissance collected 247 all out in 50 overs. Old fox Ghazanfar Iqbal was AER’s most successful bowlers, taking 4 for 42 while Abdus Rubella claimed 2 for 30.

Mehta made life difficult for AER, causing early setbacks that led to the whole side getting dismissed for a paltry 114 in the 37th over. Asif Khan and Mohammed Bilal bowled well too, taking two wickets each. Only Imran Rijvi made a notable contribution with the bat, scoring a defiant 34 off 57.

Brief scores (Premier Division 50-over League): Renaissance 247 all out in 50 overs (Abdul Rauf 64 – 6×4, Shubo Pal 62 – 6×4, Yash Mehta 24. Ghazanfar Iqbal 4-42, Rubella Abdus 2-30) thrashed AER 114 all out in 36.2 overs (Imran Rijvi 34 – 4×4, Danish Mohammed 17 – 2×4. Yash Mehta 4-11, Asif Khan 2-14, Mohammed Bilal 2-21) by 133 runs.

Murad bowls Seeb to victory

Younis Murad al Balushi’s magical 5 for 21 powered OCT Seeb to a thumping 104-run victory against PDO RC in a 30-over B Division League game at Muscat Municipality ground 2 in Amerat on Friday.

Seeb posted a substantial 192 all out on the board thanks to major contributions from Salim al Balushi (44), Asif al Balushi (36) and Shareef al Balushi (33). PDO’s Zakir Khan was quite impressive with the ball, claiming 5 for 35 while Uday Pisharody bagged 3 for 25.

PDO’s hopes of a successful chase were dealt a serious blow by Murad’s mesmerising off-spin as the whole side was bundled out for a lowly 88 in less than 16 overs. Shareef al Balushi also bowled well, taking 2 for 25.

Brief Scores (B Division): Oct Seeb 192 all out in 29.4 overs (Salim al Balushi 44 – 4×4, 1×6, Asif al Balushi 36 – 4×4, Shareef al Balushi 33 – 4×4, Zakir Khan 5-35, Uday Pisharody 3-25) trounced PDO RC 88 all out in 15.3 overs (Javed Iqbal 18 – 4×4, Younis Murad 5-21, Shareef al Balushi 2-25) by 104 runs.

Mifas,Haneefa lift LC Tech to victory

In another B Division clash on Friday, a splendid 58 by Mohammed Mifas and vital 3 for 17 by Noushad Haneefa steered LC Tech to an exciting 19-run win over OCT Ruwi at Muscat Municipality ground 1.

Despite Mifas’s brilliant knock, LC Tech failed to post an imposing total on the board, getting dismissed for 173 in 29.5 overs as Shuaib Ismail and Akbar al Balushi captured four and three wickets respectively.

OCT Ruwi was cruising along at 136 for 4 in 21 overs before a dramatic collapse saw it getting bowled out for 154 in the 27th over. Apart from Haneefa, Nishanth Menon and Rajesh Shetty were the other standout bowlers, taking two wickets each.

Brief Scores (B Division): LC Tech 173 all out in 29.5 overs (Mohamed Mifas 58 – 6×4, 1×6, Narayan Jayaprakash 24 – 2×6, Shuaib Ismail al Balushi 4-29, Akbar al Balushi 3-33) beat Oct Ruwi 154 all out in 26.3 overs (Mohammad Ali Akbar 67 – 10×4, 2×6, Noushad Haneefa 3-17, Nishanth Menon 2-24, Rajesh Shetty 2-27) by 19 runs.