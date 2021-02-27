Mehran bowls Al Turki to victory, Asif helps Renaissance to easy win

MUSCAT: Oman all-rounder Mehran Khan’s 5 for 23 was the highlight of Al Turki’s 4-wicket win against IT Works in a Premier Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 1 in Al Amerat on Friday.

IT Works was shot out for a disappointing 121 in 41 overs as Mehran picked up five wickets while Jay Odedara and Hemalkumar Tandel claimed two wickets each.

Al Turki stuttered before surpassing the modest total in 26 overs, scoring 122 for 6 thanks to Akshaykumar Patel’s superb 66-ball 58. Oman all-rounder Muhammed Nadeem picked up 4 for 48.

Brief Scores (Premier Division 50 overs): IT Works 121 all out in 41 overs (Rana Naeem 37 – 2×4, 2×6, Mehran Khan 5-23, Odedara Jay 2-29, Hemalkumar Tandel 2-31) lost to Al Turki NMC 122 for 6 in 26 overs (Akshaykumar Patel 58 – 8×1, 1×6, Twinkal Bhandari 28 – 4×4, Muhammed Nadeem 4-48) by 4 wickets.

Asif helps Renaissance to victory

Asif Khan’s excellent all-round show powered Renaissance to an emphatic 65-run victory against AER in a Premier Division T20 League match at OC Turf 1 on Friday. Renaissance posted a robust 176 for 7 on the board thanks to Asif’s 44-ball 51 and Rafiullah’s whirlwind 39 off 18. Muzahir Raza took 2 for 34.

AER failed to make a match of it, folding up for a paltry 111 in 19.2 overs as Faizal Jerome picked up 4 for 15 while Asif Khan bagged 2 for 21. Mahbub Alam topscored with 34.

Brief Scores (Premier Division T20): Renaissance 176 for 7 in 20 overs (Asif Khan 51 – 5×4, 1×6, Rafi Ullah 39 – 3×4, 3×6, Muzahir Raza 2-34) beat A E R 111 all out in 19.2 overs (Mahbub Alam 34 – 3×4, 1×6, Faizal Jerome 4-15, Asif Khan 2-21) by 65 runs.

Prasad stars in Basta win

Prasad Peruli struck a solid 83 to steer Basta CT to a tense 12-run win over OCT Muscat in a 50-over A Division game at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Apart from Prasad’s superb knock, fellow opener Chirag batted well too for his 41 in Basta’s 204 all out in 47 overs. Khalid al Balushi, Mohammed Aslam and Shaed Ali took two wickets each.

OCT Muscat gave it a good chase but fell short by 12 runs, getting dismissed for 192 in the 47th over due to brilliant bowling by Shaheer Najeeb and Mohammed Abbas who claimed three wickets each while Nazish Mohammed bagged 2 for 34. Munthir al Balushi and Shaed Ali scored 36 and 25 respectively.

Brief Scores (A Division): Basta CT 204 all out in 47 overs (Prasad Peruli 83 – 5×4, 1×6, Chirag 41 – 7×4, Khalid al Balushi 2-25, Mohammed Aslam 2-28, Shaed Ali 2-38) defeated OCT Muscat 192 all out in 46.2 overs (Munthir al Balushi 36 – 5×4, Shaed Ali 25- 3×4. Shaheer Najeeb 3-22, Mohammed Abbas 3-24, Nazish Mohammed 2-34) by 12 runs.