Meetings with UN experts on intangible heritage ends

MUSCAT: The scheduled meetings between the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and the United Nations (UN) committee of exports tasked with assessing intangible cultural heritage filed short-listed to UN records, concluded on Tuesday. The meetings, held this year via videoconferencing, were headed on the Sultanate’s side by Sayyid Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Culture, who received the gavel for endorsing decisions that the UN panel was issuing. The seven-day meetings studied the criteria used for assessing intangible cultural heritage files of member states. They discussed the files of intangible heritage offered for urgent conservation and the best practices in this field. The meetings shaped proposals and recommendations on the nominated files. — ONA

