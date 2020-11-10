Meeting to discuss labour accommodation

The General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW) will hold a meeting on Wednesday with various stakeholders to discuss issues related to labour housing. The meeting will include representatives from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Ministry of Labour, Muscat Municipality, Public Authority for Economic Zones and Free Zones and Majlis Ash’Shura. The meeting will discuss issues such as identifying the basic requirements for labour housing, regulations to organise and implement the new labour housing strategies.

The symposium will address the basic requirements that must be met in labour housing, the role of the Ministry of Labour in monitoring workers’ camps during the pandemic period, including mechanisms to deal with violations related to labour housing.

Muscat Municipality will discuss the issue of having the expatriate workforce amidst residential neighbourhoods and measures taken to resolve the matter.

The meeting that will address the negative impact of having a large number of workers in one place in the wake of Covid pandemic, including that of following the model of Renaissance village for workers in Duqm.

For creating a city for workers close to their worksites, Muscat Municipality has been coordinating with the Ministry of Housing and Urban planning to build a Labour City in an area of 250,000 sqm for which the private sector will be invited to bid for the construction and management.

