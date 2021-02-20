Meeting reviews Omanisation in telecom, IT

MUSCAT: Shaikh Nasr bin Shuwain al Hosni, Under-Secretary for Labour of the Ministry of Labour alongside Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, held a meeting with the directors-general of human resources in the the private sector to discuss Omanisation and the challenges facing employment of nationals at the telecommunications and information technology sector as well as the mechanisms for the training of job-seekers.

The under-secretary of labour said the ministry seeks to cooperate with various sectors to identify the challenges facing these sectors and find solutions for the employment of nationals, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the growth of the transport, communications and information technology sector thereby enabling the ministry to identify the legislations needed by the sector.

The under-secretary explained that the setbacks faced by the ministry over Omanisation underscore the importance of constructive dialogue to achieve the desired objectives, affirming that nationals are capable of competing whenever they find opportunity.

Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Under-Secretary for Communications and Information Technology of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, stressed the role of the ministry of labour in regulating the labour market.

He added that the telecommunications and information technology sector is a vital sector and an enabler for the other economic sectors and that the ministry is endeavouring to make it an independent economic sector. To achieve this, there is a need to develop the sector and empower its employees as well as embracing a nationalisation plan. He added that this goal won’t be achieved unless by constant and constructive cooperation between the government and the private establishments.

The attendees pitched in ideas and proposals to speed up the nationalisation and replacement plan and finding a mechanism to enable telecommunications and information technology graduates to improve their skills to keep pace with the changing requirements of the labour market in the sector. — ONA