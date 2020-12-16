Meeting on job initiative held in Nizwa

Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah, met members of the administrative and advisory board of Gulf College recently at the governor’s office in Nizwa.

The aim of the meeting is to introduce the Gulf College initiative to employ Omani youths looking for work, in an initiative named “My Omani Project”.

The meeting was held in the presence of Dr Salim bin Abdullah al Wahaibi, Director-General of Labour in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, Omar bin Mohammed bin Alawi, Director-General of Nizwa Industrial Area, and representatives of the industrial areas of Nizwa and Samayil.

At the beginning of the meeting, the governor welcomed the members of the Gulf College and thanked them for their keenness to implement the initiative and make it known in the various governorates.

Dr Taqi bin Abdul Ridha Abdwani, Vice-President of the Board of Directors in the Gulf College, a member of Trustees and Supervisor Board, and the supervisor for the initiative, spoke about the initiative, shedding light on the history of the Gulf College and its stages of development.

Dr Tari referred to the college’s role in employing job-seekers through the “My Omani Project” initiative, which hoped to contribute in employing a large group of job-seekers in all governorates.

He emphasised the importance of the initiative and its target group, in addition to the stages through which the required service is provided.

Dr Haitham Atharibah, Rapporteur of the Advisory Board in the initiative, also participated in the conversation about the required roles and the cooperation between the office of the governor and the participating parties to implement the initiative. They listened to the ideas, visions and recommendations that aim to achieve the general objectives of the initiative and bring them to reality.

Related