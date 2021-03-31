Meethaq’s Easy Payment Plan makes high value purchases easy for customers

Muscat: In line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to offering an attractive value proposition for customers, Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat has announced the availability of an attractive Easy Payment Plan for the benefit of all its credit cardholders.

The Meethaq Easy Payment Plan is available at 0 per cent profit rate on high-value purchases made using a credit card. It allows customers to purchase goods and services and then pay conveniently for them over a period of 12 months.

Customers are not required to provide any additional documents and the scheme ensures affordability for high-end products and services.

Meethaq currently offers the following credit cards to its customers — Hafawa Visa Signature Credit Card, Meethaq Titanium Mastercard Credit Card, Meethaq Standard Mastercard Credit Card and the Meethaq Lulu Credit Card.

The cards are based on the concept of Ujrah, which is free from any interest-based charges. Meethaq Credit Cards offer a large number of unmatched Sharia compliant services and rewards which include convenience and flexibility for customers in performing day-to-day transactions at shopping malls, restaurants or during travel.