Meethaq strengthens Priority Banking through Hafawa Centres

MUSCAT: Hafawa Priority Banking from Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman, continues to elevate personal and relationship banking to a new level. Leveraging its unmatched nationwide branch presence, Meethaq currently offers Hafawa Priority Banking service across all regions through its special network of 16 Hafawa centres.

The Hafawa relationship platform draws its strength from proximity to customers, commitment to delivering outstanding service and dedication of Relationship Managers trained to deliver the right solutions. The bank has placed its Relationship Manager talent pool at the very heart of its Hafawa strategy. Hafawa customers also have access to a dedicated call centre 24656665.

Redefining exclusive and relationship based Islamic banking experience, Hafawa Priority Banking service is targeted at high-saving Meethaq customers. Built on the strong foundations of Meethaq Islamic Banking, Hafawa characterises the Islamic values and principles espoused by the flagship Islamic banking service provider in the Sultanate.

Other Hafawa benefits include exclusive Hafawa Signature debit card with a higher daily withdrawal limit of up to RO 1,000 as well as wide choice of exclusive deals and benefits. Providing a distinct identity, the card also facilitates global airport lounge access, travel benefits and global concierge services.

Offering a world of privilege and convenience designed around the values and discerning needs of Hafawa customers, the Visa Signature credit card serves as the Priority identification card for Hafawa customers along with Signature debit card. The exclusive benefits of the free-for-life card include 24-hour global concierge service, unlimited access to premium airport lounges, travel insurance and purchase protection to name a few.

The Hafawa Entertainer app which features over 1,800 ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ offers can be downloaded by customers from Google Play or the Apple App Store. For more details regarding Hawafa Priority Banking, please go to www.meethaq.om/en/hafawa/Pages/hafawabanking.aspx#hafawaPriority.

Meethaq has adopted the best practices in Islamic banking and finance worldwide to combine a robust model which protects customers and complements the Islamic banking industry. Every Meethaq product goes through the process of Sharia compliance certification by the Sharia Supervisory Board and is created in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Oman.

