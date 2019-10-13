Meethaq offers unique Motor Takaful to benefit all its customers

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in step with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ has launched Motor Takaful in partnership with Takaful Oman to meet the motor insurance needs of all its customers. All Meethaq customers can now enjoy the benefit of Comprehensive Motor Takaful or Third Party Motor Takaful according to their needs.

Comprehensive Motor Takaful covers the loss or damage of the covered vehicle and also offers compensation for the covered and/or the driver’s legal liability to third parties arising from the use of the covered vehicle.

Policies can be tailor-made as per the needs of the customer. The plan offers a cost-effective and convenient way to protect vehicles against various unforeseen risks.

The Comprehensive Motor Takaful is available to all Meethaq customers at highly competitive rates and offers several value-added benefits like free personal accident cover for up to 7 passengers, free UAE Cover, free dealer repair during the first year of registration, dealer repairs for up to 3 years from the vehicle’s first registration at a nominal additional cost as well as comprehensive cover for vehicles that are up to 7 years old.

Related