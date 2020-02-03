Meethaq continues ‘Little Investor’ programme

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, marked a milestone by completing financial literacy workshops for more than 6,330 school students in grade seven and eight in Dhofar, Al Sharqiyah North, Al Sharqiyah South, Al Dhahirah Al Dakhiliyah, Musandam and Al Batinah South governorates. The financial literacy training workshops were organised as part of Meethaq’s ‘Little Investor’ programme targeting around 10,000 students in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Launched in association with the Ministry of Education and Injaz Oman, the ‘Little Investor’ programme, aimed at developing a healthy savings habit and entrepreneurial skills from an early age, trained over 10,000 students across the Sultanate in the last academic year.

The ongoing programme is targeted to reach students in all parts of the Sultanate and more than 130 workshops have been held in over 100 schools under the supervision of more than 100 teachers and 40 volunteers from Injaz Oman so far in this academic year.

The governorates of Al Batinah North, Buraimi, Al Wusta and Muscat will be covered in the second semester of this academic year. Meethaq thanked the Ministry of Education and Injaz Oman for their strong partnership in organising the workshops this year and looks forward to more cooperation in the coming months to achieve the target set for this year.

At a time when Islamic finance is consolidating its role in supporting economic and social development of the Sultanate, Meethaq sees sustainable social development as a great opportunity to complement the country’s progress and development.

The ‘Little Investor’ programme demonstrates the importance of building a strong financial culture among Oman’s younger generation who are responsible for the country’s future development. The ‘Little Investor’ programme is a core component of the bank’s CSR and Sustainability programmes.

