Meet to focus on job requirements

Job market requirements, especially bridging the gap between the qualification and skills, will be the focus of discussion at the Fifth Annual HR Conference to be held in December 2019.

Titled “Human Resources at the Heart of Business”, the conference targets to contribute in building HR capabilities in the Sultanate by providing tools and knowledge required in the field.

Giving details about the conference, representatives of Omani Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM) and Nama Group said that a number of global experts will attend the conference and share their knowledge in the field with their Omani counterparts.

“We are proud to represent a community of professionals who seek to raise the standards of human resources management. This year, the HR Conference will be a platform designed to address core issues as well as discussing the future of human resources and what lessons we have learned and are still learning,” Dr Ghalib al Hosni, Chairman, OSHRM, said.

The strategic partnership between OSHRM and the Nama Group includes joint action in areas such as career guidance for Omani workforce, research and studies related to the labour market, awareness events and exhibitions related to human resources.

“We believe that the human capital is the key to achieving sustainable development in our local communities and business sectors,” said Ibrahim al Sulaimani, Executive Manager of Human Resources, Nama Group.

The partnership reflects the commitment to develop the field as the human capital is the key to sustainable development of the society and the national economy, he said. There will be several sessions at the conference which will also focus on strategies and best practices of human resources that will support organisations to build future development projects.

