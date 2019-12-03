MEDRC showcases cutting-edge water treatment technologies

MEDRC’s Cutting-Edge Water Technology Showcase took place at the Sundus Rotana hotel in Muscat on Tuesday. Designed to support and showcase the very latest in water treatment and reuse technologies, the event was inaugurated by Laetitia van Asch, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Oman, in the presence of Salem al Bormany, Executive Director at OMZEST group and Abdullah al Naimi, General Manager of Operations, Diam, who attended on behalf of Mohammed Abdullah al Mahrouqi, Chairman of Diam.

Supported by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Oman and held under the auspices of the Public Authority for Water (Diam) the event sets out to gather key decision makers responsible for deploying new water technologies in Oman, together with leading global suppliers of the latest high-tech solutions.

Over the packed two-day agenda, the Cutting-Edge Water Technology Showcase brings together leading companies, delegates and officials from Oman along with global expertise from the Netherlands, USA, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, UK, Azerbaijan, Sweden and the UAE.

MEDRC Center Director, Ciarán Ó Cuinn welcomed attending dignitaries, participants and exhibitors during the opening ceremony today. Addressing the audience, Ó Cuinn said, “There is no doubt that innovation will play a critical role in solving the worlds water problems. Technological advancements will help ensure that the rising global demand for water can be met efficiently and sustainably. MEDRC together with our partners, proudly offer this annual forum here in Oman, as an opportunity for key decision makers to view, discuss and harness the very latest in cutting-edge water treatment and reuse technologies from around the world.”

This year’s showcase has been curated under two different but interlinking topics, with the first of the two-day programme dedicated to water in agriculture, while the second will focus specifically on the water-energy-nexus.

During her welcoming remarks, Laetitia van Asch, the Dutch Ambassador in Oman spoke of her personal experience of farming in the Netherlands and how the challenge of water scarcity has changed the sector. “However, agriculture today is a far cry from the traditional farms that I experienced many decades ago. The circumstances have changed drastically, not only in Holland but worldwide. One of these changed circumstances is the stress on our water supply.

In the seminar of today, and the whole 2-day conference, MEDRC turns its eye to solutions for working with limited water supply. And I thank MEDRC for that.”

The exhibition hall had a truly global flavour with exhibitors from world renowned organisations and pioneering countries in water treatment and reuse technologies such as: Kascade, eLEAF and the Salt Doctors (the Netherlands), KWI (Austria), Flowserve (US), A+A (Azerbaijan), GS-INIMA (Korea/Spain), Bauer (Germany), Yokogawa Middle East & Africa (Bahrain/Japan).

The showcase succeeded in attracting a comprehensive gathering of high-profile Omani dignitaries and senior officials with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Wealth, Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, Omani Agriculture Association, Oman Water Society, Diam, OPWP, Haya Water, PDO, Majis, EJAAD, the Research Council, Omzest Group, Bahwan Group, Royal Court Affairs, Sohar Port, Duqm Freezone, desalination plant management among many others in attendance.

