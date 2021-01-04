MEDRC names finalists of ‘Omani Young Water Researchers Award 2020’

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Jan 4

MEDRC Water Research has announced the names of 12 young Omani researchers, short-listed as finalists for the ‘Omani Young Water Researchers Award, 2020. The high-profile award celebrates the world class water research being conducted by young Omani students at undergraduate and postgraduate level in universities both in Oman and abroad.

The short-listed students for the Omani Young Water Researchers Award 2020 are: Postgraduate Category: Basim al Farsi, Ibtihal al Manthri, Rasheeda al Abri and Tahani bint Khamis Bait Suwailum; Undergraduate Category: Hawaa al Abri and Faiza al Hatmi, Kawther al Ismaili and Matar al Maqbali; Wastewater Research category: Manal al Hashmi, Aziza al Hinai & Halima al Himali, and Thuraya al Fahdi.

The 12 young students secured their place on the shortlist after being called upon to present their project and defend their research findings to a judging panel consisting of the foremost water experts in Oman.

“None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Omar Zawawi Establishment LLC and Haya Water. Year after year their commitment to supporting Oman’s research talent has been truly impressive,” said Ciarán Ó Cuinn, MEDRC Centre Director.

First launched by MEDRC Water Research in 2017, the Award aims to recognise the valuable contributions of young Omani researchers whose work has, or has the potential to make a positive impact on the water sector in Oman.

The annual event focuses on water research conducted in the following specified areas: Water management, Wastewater treatment and reuse, Water Treatment Technologies, Desalination and/or related environment research, and Non-revenue water.

The winners will be presented with a winner’s medal, certificate of achievement, and a prize. The winners will be announced at an official ceremony which will be attended by dignitaries and officials from the public and private sector.

