MEDRC awards celebrate achievements of Omani students

MEDRC has announced the winners of the ‘Omani Young Water Researchers Award 2020’ and the ‘Eco School Prize’ at an official ceremony held under the auspices of Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.

Established by MEDRC and sponsored by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Oman, the Omar Zawawi Establishment LLC and Haya Water, the Omani Young Water Researchers Award aims to celebrate the world class water research being undertaken by young Omani students at undergraduate and postgraduate level at universities.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Eng Suleiman al Qasmi, Acting CEO of Haya Water, said: “Providing a platform to encourage academic research, taking part in water research projects and supporting the Omani youth to come up with smart solutions to supply sufficient and high quality water has been among the primary concerns of Haya Water because we appreciate the value of research and understand its role in supporting the community.”

Laetitia van Asch, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Oman, said: “Water is life, it’s an essential resource for our survival, but we must not forget that water is a finite resource. In the Netherlands we managed to turn our water challenges into opportunities. We make use of innovative solutions. Youth is important. We want to pass on skills and knowledge to the next generation.”

MEDRC Center Director, Ciarán Ó Cuinn, commented saying: “The Omani Young Water Researchers Award is a celebration of the academic excellence of the new generation of Omani scientists who use their talents to improve life and society by creating more sustainable, affordable and plentiful access to water.

“They are a credit to Oman and we salute them. Through the Eco School Prize we are working together to ensure that scientific and sustainable spirit is passed to the next generation.”

The full list of winners announced this year is as follows:

Postgraduate Category: 1st Place: Ibtihal al Manthri, Sultan Qaboos University; 2nd Place: Tahani Bait Suwailam, Sultan Qaboos University;

Undergraduate Category: 1st Place: Kawther al Ismaili, Sultan Qaboos University; 2nd Place: Matar al Maqbali, Sultan Qaboos University.

Wastewater Research Prize: 1st Place: Aziza al Hinai and Halima al Haimali, Sultan Qaboos University.

In addition to announcing the winners, the ceremony marked the launch of the fifth edition of the Omani Young Water Researchers Award and the third edition of the MEDRC Eco school prize.

The Eco School Prize ceremony was held jointly on the same day, where North Al Mabella School was announced as the overall winner of the prize.

Jazia al Ismaili, grade 10 student of Baraka bint Thalaba School, won the award for best video for her work on a thoughtful and educational animation with Rahma al Hadidi from Baraka bint Thalaba and Maryam al Zedjali from Atika bint Zaid School coming second and third respectively.

The Young Omani water Researchers Award winners received a RO 400 voucher while the winning prizes for the Eco school prize included trophies, certificates, an assortment of stationery and vouchers of up to RO 200 that students can utilise to buy devices for online learning.