Medical testing, sample collection begins in Muttrah

Muscat: The medical testing and sample collection of citizens and residents who showed symptoms in Wilayat Muttrah began on Friday morning.

The testing was conducted in Muttrah Sabla and Muttrah Health Center with the participation of a group of volunteers from Wilayat Muttrah.

The medical team from the General Directorate of Health Services of Muscat Governorate will continue to conduct the daily medical testing and sample collection of citizens and residents who showed symptoms of coronavirus in Wilayat Muttrah until all are completely tested.