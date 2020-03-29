Medical supplies to be ensured: MOH

Muscat: The Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control of the Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued urgent measures to ensure the availability of medical supplies in the local market.

The measures will include ensuring adequate stock of medicines and essential medical supplies in the Sultanate and a permanent task team will guarantee

their availability in coordination with the private sector. The importing companies shall import additional quantities in line with the demands of the local market and ensure that sufficient stock to last at least

six months.

The pharmacies shall mandatorily notify the directorate in the event of a shortage or delay in the supply so that local drug factories to cover for any shortfall.

It is necessary to ensure the continued availability of masks and hand sanitizers at all pharmacies and shops, to be sold at fair prices with adherence to specifications.

There shall be continuous coordination between the directorate and the Public Authority for Consumer Protection to refer any violations to the competent authority for punitive measures.

The directorate responds to all reports and inquiries received from the public through the Ministry’s call center 24/7.