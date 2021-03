The Ministry of Health (MoH) on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) to provide medical supplies for the Orthopedic Department in Khoula Hospital. The agreement was signed by Dr Fatma bint Mohammed al Ajmi, MoH Under-Secretary for Administrative, Financial and Planning Affairs, on behalf of the ministry and Abdul-Amir bin Abdulmuhsin al Ajmi, PDO Executive Director for External Affairs and Value Creation, on behalf of the company.